The Creamy Condiment In Your Fridge You Should Replace More Often Than You Think

If you leave mayo in the fridge for months until you use it up, you're potentially making a food safety error. Food safety recommendations suggest that an opened jar of commercially produced mayo is good for around two to three months. The USDA gives a more cautious two-month limit.

The "best by" dates may contribute to confusion about mayo's shelf life. These dates are less about food safety and more about flagging when mayo will have peak flavor and texture. The two-month clock really starts ticking once you open the mayo, regardless of what the date says. Even mayo giant Hellman's suggests that you can partially ignore those dates, noting that unopened mayo is fine for a few months past them. What's more important is counting the two months from when the jar is opened (writing the date you open your mayo on the jar can help you keep track). Unopened mayo is longer-lasting and can be stored outside the refrigerator; its shelf life is up to six months.

The shelf life can also vary based on how you handle your mayo. You should try to keep it in the refrigerator as much as possible: Leave it out for more than four hours, and it might not be safe to eat anymore. If you're dipping utensils into the mayo that have had contact with other food (especially if there was raw meat around), mayo can go bad faster as you've potentially introduced other microbes. That means you may have to look out for signs of your mayo going bad.