Why Olive Oil Is One Of The Worst Options For Homemade Mayo (And What To Use Instead)

What's not to love about mayo? Whether it's spread on sandwiches or burgers to boost their flavor, mixed into a creamy coleslaw to bring everything together, or even served as a rich, tangy dip alongside a plate of crispy, crunchy golden Belgian fries, mayonnaise is incredibly versatile. It's actually so good that both the French and the Spanish proudly claim to have invented it.

With so many popular brands on the supermarket shelves today, it's hard to truly decide which one to pick. But one could easily argue that the absolute best mayo isn't Hellmann's or Duke's, but rather the one you make yourself. That is, of course, if you can get it right. And here's your first tip — never use olive oil when making homemade mayo. Nothing against olive oil, but there's a good scientific explanation for why it doesn't belong in this creamy condiment: it will actually ruin its taste and make it bitter.

Olive oil, particularly extra-virgin, contains many polyphenolic compounds and antioxidants that not only protect it from oxidation, but also give it a naturally peppery, bitter taste. While that bitterness works wonders in fresh salads, it can easily overpower mayonnaise's delicate taste. Hence, whisking or blending extra-virgin olive oil at high speed will break down its flavor compounds, including the bitter ones. These can also react with emulsifiers, eventually causing the mayo to break. So, instead of trying to fix your broken homemade mayo, a neutral oil such as sunflower, vegetable, or canola oil is a much better alternative.