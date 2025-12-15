Why Olive Oil Is One Of The Worst Options For Homemade Mayo (And What To Use Instead)
What's not to love about mayo? Whether it's spread on sandwiches or burgers to boost their flavor, mixed into a creamy coleslaw to bring everything together, or even served as a rich, tangy dip alongside a plate of crispy, crunchy golden Belgian fries, mayonnaise is incredibly versatile. It's actually so good that both the French and the Spanish proudly claim to have invented it.
With so many popular brands on the supermarket shelves today, it's hard to truly decide which one to pick. But one could easily argue that the absolute best mayo isn't Hellmann's or Duke's, but rather the one you make yourself. That is, of course, if you can get it right. And here's your first tip — never use olive oil when making homemade mayo. Nothing against olive oil, but there's a good scientific explanation for why it doesn't belong in this creamy condiment: it will actually ruin its taste and make it bitter.
Olive oil, particularly extra-virgin, contains many polyphenolic compounds and antioxidants that not only protect it from oxidation, but also give it a naturally peppery, bitter taste. While that bitterness works wonders in fresh salads, it can easily overpower mayonnaise's delicate taste. Hence, whisking or blending extra-virgin olive oil at high speed will break down its flavor compounds, including the bitter ones. These can also react with emulsifiers, eventually causing the mayo to break. So, instead of trying to fix your broken homemade mayo, a neutral oil such as sunflower, vegetable, or canola oil is a much better alternative.
Making creamy, delicious mayo from scratch is incredibly simple
Once you've got the right type of oil to help you form a stable emulsion, all you need are eggs, mustard, and a splash of vinegar or lemon juice to make the best mayo you've ever tasted. The acid, regardless of whether apple cider vinegar or lemon juice, will actually help break down livetins, phosvitin, and lipovitellins, which are the main proteins found in egg yolk. This, in turn, will allow the two ingredients to blend and emulsify better, which is why whisking them first before pouring in the oil is crucial.
While making mayo by hand is always an option, using a blender or a food processor will give you smoother and more consistent results with much less effort. When the egg and acid are combined, keep in mind to go slow with the oil to keep the mayonnaise from breaking. Once the mayo reaches the desired texture, all you have to do is add it to your tuna or chicken salad, mix it into mashed potatoes for a creamy, flavorful touch, or even use it to coat your Thanksgiving turkey to keep it juicy and tender.
Finally, if you're feeling creative, you can always throw in a few extra ingredients to take its flavor to the next level. For example, you can mix in some Calabrian chili paste, the spicy secret ingredient your mayo needs for better, bolder sandwiches. Or, you can even add bacon fat to your homemade mayo and thank us later.