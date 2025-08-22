How To Know If Your Mayo Has Expired

When you finally take the time to go through the condiment shelves in your refrigerator, it can be tough to know what to toss and what to keep. While expiration dates are the standard go-to for deciding when it's time to throw away condiments, there are a few other things that you'll want to keep in mind. It's especially important to understand spoilage rules when you're dealing with condiments that spoil faster than others — like mayonnaise.

Once a jar of mayonnaise is opened, it'll stay good in the fridge for up to two months. Homemade mayo (and homemade aioli) is only good in the fridge for a couple of days, so be sure to use it quickly if you go through the work of whipping up a batch in your kitchen. An important note: If you see a great sale on mayo or other condiments and want to stock up, just be sure to take a look at the expiration date. The two-month rule only applies after mayo is opened, so you'll be able to store unopened containers in your pantry for far longer. There's a restaurant storage tip to help you know how long your mayo has been in the fridge: Simply mark the date you open it on the lid with a permanent marker.

You can't always trust dates, though. Environmental conditions can shorten or lengthen the shelf-life of may. For more of a visual cue as to the quality, there are a few things to keep an eye on.