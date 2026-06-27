What Exactly Does Food's 'Sell-By' Date Mean?

Despite the fact that the sell-by date is just meant for inventory purchases, it's still a good idea to not purchase food items that happen to remain on the shelves past this date. This is simply because there are just fresher options available that would be more well worth your money (and last longer in your kitchen). If you do find yourself needing to purchase a food item that is close to or past its sell-by date, it's not completely out of the question. Before purchasing, however, be sure to also double-check the other dates listed on the packaging, like the expiration, best-by, use-by dates for food quality and safety purposes. These will give you a more accurate idea of how long you as a consumer have before the food is no longer of good quality or safe to eat.

Additionally, there are some products that can last past their expiration date, like ground coffee (or foods that actually don't expire at all). Regardless, if one of these foods has an mold or off-putting smell to them, don't disregard your suspicions — mistakes do happen and dates on packaging could be wrong. And as a general rule, it's important to remember that all dates on food are assuming that the shopper handles and stores it correctly after purchase.