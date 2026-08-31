Tender Flank Steak Starts With An Easy Technique Too Many People Skip
The right method for preparing the perfect steak depends on what steak cut you're cooking. Some cuts are tougher, more marbled, or just thicker than others, so different cuts might require different cooking temperatures. Flank steak, for example, is a great cut that does best when cooked over high heat — flank steak is thin and lean, so it's not as naturally tender as other cuts. With that said, you want a crispy sear on the outside without overcooking the center, and the easiest way to achieve that is by cooking at high heat.
High heat is important because flank steak does not take long to cook; as soon as it gets a crust on both sides, it's done, and the quicker it can achieve this, the more tender it will remain. To properly grill flank steak, preheat the grill and cook the steak on medium-high heat. You can expect it to take around four minutes per side. If you're broiling it in the oven, do so on high (500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit), but it will take a bit longer — somewhere between six and eight minutes per side. Of course, you can also cook it on the stovetop; just make sure the pan is large enough for the steak to lay flat so it cooks evenly. Cook it in an oiled pan on high heat for around five minutes per side. Use a meat thermometer to get an accurate temperature read; for medium-rare, pull the steak when its internal temperature is 125 degrees Fahrenheit. For medium, wait until it's 135 degrees Fahrenheit.
Marinating the steak helps tenderize it, too
Flank steak's natural leanness does make it tougher, but it also leaves it lacking flavor compared to other cuts with more fat and marbling. To further ensure the high heat method works — and to build flavor — marinate the steak for at least a few hours before cooking it.
A vinegar-based acidic marinade naturally softens the muscle fibers in the meat, and after a few hours, the steak can hit high heat and cook in no time because the marinade has had plenty of time to break down those tough fibers on the meat's surface. If you don't want to use vinegar, you can also use lime juice or lemon juice. Make sure the marinade has salt in it, too, which acts as a natural meat tenderizer, and when added to the meat's surface, salt makes the steak juicy and flavorful. For the best results, you should marinate steak for at least two hours but as long as overnight. The meat can hit the grill in those marinated juices, and the high temperature will immediately impart flavor on the steak's exterior.