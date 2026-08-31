Tender Flank Steak Starts With An Easy Technique Too Many People Skip

The right method for preparing the perfect steak depends on what steak cut you're cooking. Some cuts are tougher, more marbled, or just thicker than others, so different cuts might require different cooking temperatures. Flank steak, for example, is a great cut that does best when cooked over high heat — flank steak is thin and lean, so it's not as naturally tender as other cuts. With that said, you want a crispy sear on the outside without overcooking the center, and the easiest way to achieve that is by cooking at high heat.

High heat is important because flank steak does not take long to cook; as soon as it gets a crust on both sides, it's done, and the quicker it can achieve this, the more tender it will remain. To properly grill flank steak, preheat the grill and cook the steak on medium-high heat. You can expect it to take around four minutes per side. If you're broiling it in the oven, do so on high (500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit), but it will take a bit longer — somewhere between six and eight minutes per side. Of course, you can also cook it on the stovetop; just make sure the pan is large enough for the steak to lay flat so it cooks evenly. Cook it in an oiled pan on high heat for around five minutes per side. Use a meat thermometer to get an accurate temperature read; for medium-rare, pull the steak when its internal temperature is 125 degrees Fahrenheit. For medium, wait until it's 135 degrees Fahrenheit.