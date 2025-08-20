The Absolute Best Time To Salt Your Steak For Maximum Juiciness According To Anthony Bourdain

A good steak will change your life. However, making a good steak is something else altogether. You can find a litany of advice on cooking the "perfect" steak, much of which is contradictory. It can be hard to determine which cuts you should skip for a reverse sear steak or whether you should pan-sear or grill the meat. There are endless decisions to make when cooking your steak, and each one can make or break your meal. One such quandary is when to salt your steak.

Luckily for us, we have some steak-salting guidance from Anthony Bourdain, who remains a font of foodie wisdom. From his foolproof "fluffy scrambled egg" cooking method to his "one-hand" rule for burgers, there are many lessons we can still learn from Bourdain. He revealed the best time to salt steaks in a video with InsiderTech, saying, "Salt dries stuff, it cures stuff, it pulls moisture out."

Getting to the meat of his guidance, Bourdain advised against putting salt on a steak after it cooks, preferring to season his steaks just before they hit the grill. Because salt extracts moisture, it has the potential to make food too dry, which was Bourdain's concern. He wasn't anti-salt, and he admitted that he enjoyed using a lot of it in his food. What seemed to work best for him was adding salt just before setting steaks on the grill — specifically, sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper.