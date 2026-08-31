Are Wrinkled Blueberries Safe To Eat? Here's What To Look Out For

So your two-day old blueberries are a bit wrinkly and shriveled. They may not be pretty, but you don't necessarily need to throw them in the trash right away. A likely explanation is that they've simply lost moisture and dried up a bit. This won't make them any less safe to eat, it's just that the texture might not be ideal. It might be best to throw them into smoothies, pancakes, baked goods like pies, or anywhere else where the texture will be somewhat hidden (or completely blended), but depending your tolerance for uglier-looking fruit, you may not want to put them on top of your yogurt or use them to decorate a dessert.

Although dehydration is a likely explanation for your wrinkly berries, there's another potential factor to be aware of. The wrinkles can be an early sign of spoilage or a fungal disease called anthracnose that causes fruit rot. One expert suggestion is to separate the smooth berries from their wrinkled counterparts (the smooth ones should be fine to eat in this case). Then, keep an eye on the wrinkled ones: If they start to really sink into themselves or ooze liquid out of their stem, this is a sign of that undesirable fruit rot. If the wrinkles are concentrated on the "blossom" end of the fruit (the little divot on one end of the berry), it's another bad sign. An orange or pink slime on the berry's surface is also another red flag here. Overall, a little wrinkling on its own is fine, but if it's accompanied by other signs of deterioration, consider playing it safe and sending them to the compost.