If One Berry Grows Mold, Is It Safe To Eat The Rest?

There's nothing worse than picking up a pack of berries from the grocery store only to pop them open at home to find one has gotten moldy. The presence of mold alone is enough for most people to think twice about eating any of the berries, even the ones that appear fresh and safe. But does one bad berry really spoil the bunch? Fortunately, professional sources say no.

According to the USDA, when there are moldy berries in a container, you should pick those out and any that were in direct contact with them. The remaining berries should be looked at closely for any signs of mold, but they can still be consumed if they appear fresh and aren't overly soft. You should, however, wash them thoroughly before eating them. That said, it's recommended to try to eat the unspoiled berries as soon as possible because leftover spores from the moldy fruits can linger and propagate within a few days. Hey, it may be the perfect impetus to make those mixed berry scones you've been wanting to try.

While eating moldy berries themselves isn't advised, especially since it could trigger an allergic reaction in folks with mold allergies, most of the mold that grows on berries isn't likely to be toxic. Moreover, if you reach into the container and accidentally eat one with mold before you notice, it might make you gag, but it's unlikely to make you sick. Now, chowing down on a large number of moldy berries could cause nausea and vomiting, but it's highly unlikely anyone would eat that much.