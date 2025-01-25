If One Berry Grows Mold, Is It Safe To Eat The Rest?
There's nothing worse than picking up a pack of berries from the grocery store only to pop them open at home to find one has gotten moldy. The presence of mold alone is enough for most people to think twice about eating any of the berries, even the ones that appear fresh and safe. But does one bad berry really spoil the bunch? Fortunately, professional sources say no.
According to the USDA, when there are moldy berries in a container, you should pick those out and any that were in direct contact with them. The remaining berries should be looked at closely for any signs of mold, but they can still be consumed if they appear fresh and aren't overly soft. You should, however, wash them thoroughly before eating them. That said, it's recommended to try to eat the unspoiled berries as soon as possible because leftover spores from the moldy fruits can linger and propagate within a few days. Hey, it may be the perfect impetus to make those mixed berry scones you've been wanting to try.
While eating moldy berries themselves isn't advised, especially since it could trigger an allergic reaction in folks with mold allergies, most of the mold that grows on berries isn't likely to be toxic. Moreover, if you reach into the container and accidentally eat one with mold before you notice, it might make you gag, but it's unlikely to make you sick. Now, chowing down on a large number of moldy berries could cause nausea and vomiting, but it's highly unlikely anyone would eat that much.
Tips to prevent your berries from getting moldy
To avoid disgusting mold, there are a few steps you can take to improve your odds of getting (and keeping) fresh berries. Before you buy, take the time to really examine the container and check the berries for any signs of discoloration, mushiness, or spoilage. You want berries that are firm and full without any external damage. Once you get them home, there are many ways to prevent mold from growing on fresh berries. However, it's still a good idea to only buy as many as you'll use in a few days unless you plan on freezing them.
If you're not freezing them, it's a good idea to give your berries a vinegar bath before putting them in the fridge. A vinegar bath can be used on all types of berries and help kill off mold spores before they can grow. It is essential to thoroughly dry your berries using either paper towels or a salad spinner because excess moisture can invite bacteria and mold even after a vinegar rinse. In the fridge, berries should be kept in a breathable container, usually what they come in, to prevent moisture buildup.
Now, if you're finding that too many berries are getting moldy before you can use them, it might be worth buying them frozen instead or freezing them after purchase. Frozen berries have just as many nutrients as their fresh counterparts, and they will last for six to eight months. Plus, frozen fruit is an excellent way to upgrade protein shakes and smoothies because they cool everything down like ice but won't water down your drink and add a ton of flavor.