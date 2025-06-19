You Don't Need To Avoid Buying Grapes That Are Covered In A White Powdery Substance. Here's Why

You're in the grocery store, looking through clusters of grapes, trying to find the perfect bunch. You've found some contenders, but what's this? There's a light, white powdery substance coating them all. While conventional wisdom may tell you to put that tainted fruit right back for fear of mold, the truth is that a cloudy appearance on grapes (or other fruit like plums, blueberries, and apples) is nothing to be scared of. That whitish stuff you see is not mold, but a naturally occurring waxy coating known as oleanolic acid — yeast bloom or simply, "bloom." It comes from yeast floating in the air which then settled down on the grapes' surfaces, serving as a layer of protection against moisture loss and microbial attacks. A lot of this naturally rubs off during harvesting and transport to your local grocery store, but if it doesn't, the grapes are still perfectly good.

Eating a little bloom with your grapes isn't going to kill you, much less put your health at risk (You're probably safe if you're among those who like to sneakily sample grapes at the grocery store). Still, it's a good idea to rinse grapes with cool water prior to consumption. While grape bloom isn't harmful on its own, there could still be pesticide residue, dirt, or even germs from other grocery store customers who poked through the grapes before you. Even if you're willing to take the risk, bloom's subtly bitter, chalky flavor may not be too pleasant on your tastebuds.