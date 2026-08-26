6 Of Dolly Parton's Favorite Foods
Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026 at the age of 80, and surely the world is just a little bit less colorful for having lost her. The Tennessee native was the undoubted queen of country music and had a dazzling career in film and television (her performance as Truvy in "Steel Magnolias" is nothing short of iconic). She is perhaps best known for her songs "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene". In 1995, she launched The Imagination Library, a foundation that sought to bring books to children all around the world. She also, over the span of her career, cemented herself as an LGBTQ ally, often speaking out in support of those within the community.
Perhaps the best way to honor Parton's legacy is to dive into one of her favorite things: food. After all, the singer did once say, "My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order" (via X, formerly Twitter). So to get a bit closer to the memory of this legend, we've gathered six of her most adored dishes. Some of these foods can be found at her Dollywood theme park, others you can make at home and feature at your next country-style cookout.
Potatoes
Okay, potatoes is a bit of a broad place to start, but Dolly Parton's love for the tuber was truly all-encompassing. In 2024, Parton told Allrecipes, "I've always been a potato person, even if it's a mashed potato, or a French fry, or if I just baked a potato." There was no potato preparation that Parton didn't adore, and according to her own account, she could "...only go so many days without having a 'tater fix' as I call it." And, honestly, who could blame her? It's one of the most dynamic veggies out there.
Chicken and dumplings
Every Southerner knows the power that a steaming plate of chicken and dumplings holds, and Dolly Parton was no exception. The dish features pieces of biscuit dough cooked in a savory gravy or stew base with chicken. It is simple, comforting, filling, and beyond delicious. According to an interview with Today, Parton loved making her mother's recipe for the dish. She also released a chicken and dumplings frozen dinner as a part of her prepared foods line.
Potato salad
Yes, we've already brought up spuds. But this preparation is really quite distinct from the fried and baked preparations. Plus, Dolly Parton's love for this particular dish ran deep. In an interview with Today, Parton detailed her family's Sunday dinners, which often included chicken and a bowl of potato salad. Her own recipe included potatoes along with hard boiled eggs, celery, onions, mayo, vinegar, mustard, and heavy cream. If you want to make this recipe but could use a tad bit more savory richness, might we suggest adding in a spoonful of bacon jam to the potato salad?
Funnel cakes from Dollywood
Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, is the crown jewel of the state. There, we said it. Not only are there many wonderful rides, but the food at Dollywood is truly spectacular, especially by theme park standards. And though Dollywood has some very high concept and out-of-the-box food choices, Parton held a particular fondness for the park's funnel cakes. This dessert consists of a nest of light, crispy fried dough, and is topped with lots of powdered sugar and other toppings of choice.
Meatloaf
You might be sensing a pattern in this list — there's a lot of down-home comfort food. This next dish is no exception. In a talk with Tastemade, Dolly Parton divulged her love for the dish that became a symbol of Depression-era resourcefulness, calling it one of her favorite Southern foods to bake. She specifically loved her mother and aunts' take on the dish, and don't we all have a soft spot for our mom's meatloaf?
Chicken tikka masala
The last pick is a bit of a standout — it is none other than chicken tikka masala. Now, Dolly Parton's love of this particular dish isn't particularly well documented. However, according to one Los Angeles Indian restaurant, Flavors of India, Dolly Parton loved the establishment's chicken tikka masala. The restaurant's Yelp page does feature an autographed picture of Parton herself, and another one of the singer standing next to the establishment's owner-chef. Plus, Parton was known to love Indian food in general, so we'd say this account is more than plausible.