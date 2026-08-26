6 Of Dolly Parton's Favorite Foods

Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026 at the age of 80, and surely the world is just a little bit less colorful for having lost her. The Tennessee native was the undoubted queen of country music and had a dazzling career in film and television (her performance as Truvy in "Steel Magnolias" is nothing short of iconic). She is perhaps best known for her songs "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene". In 1995, she launched The Imagination Library, a foundation that sought to bring books to children all around the world. She also, over the span of her career, cemented herself as an LGBTQ ally, often speaking out in support of those within the community.

Perhaps the best way to honor Parton's legacy is to dive into one of her favorite things: food. After all, the singer did once say, "My weaknesses have always been food and men — in that order" (via X, formerly Twitter). So to get a bit closer to the memory of this legend, we've gathered six of her most adored dishes. Some of these foods can be found at her Dollywood theme park, others you can make at home and feature at your next country-style cookout.