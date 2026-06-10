For Perfect Potato Salad, Add A Spoonful Of This Savory Spread

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Potato salad is one of those dishes that you can make differently every time and still call it potato salad. Of course, it's also okay to make it exactly the same each time because if it isn't broke, why fix it? After all, old-fashioned potato salad is good stuff. But with so many fun options at your disposal, it's kind of hard to resist getting creative once in a while. Chopped pickles, onions, olives, hard boiled eggs, peas, herbs, sriracha — a basic potato salad is like a blank canvas. You can even add a savory touch with bits of bacon. But for a truly perfect potato salad, take that bacon upgrade and elevate it even further with a spoonful of bacon jam.

Bacon jam is a delicious condiment that combines sweet and savory notes into a near-perfect concoction that can be used on anything from burgers to cheese and crackers. It even provides a delicious and unexpected upgrade to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Made from bacon and other ingredients like onions, sugar, and vinegar, bacon jam is rich, sweet, and savory, and it's one of those ingredients that elevates just about anything it touches.

Whether you like your potato salad warm or cold, bacon jam blends in smoothly with the creamy base of a potato salad, and the rich smokiness of the meat perfectly complements the tanginess of mayonnaise as well as the earthiness of the potatoes. In other words, it's the perfect way to add a boost of flavor and personality to an otherwise simple dish.