Sauteed Cabbage Gets 10x The Flavor When You Add A Packet Of This Seasoning
There are many ways to cook cabbage. Sauteing is one of the best ways to cook it. It's quick, easy, and has plenty of potential if you know which seasoning to use. For the ultimate flavor booster, consider adding a dash of lemon pepper seasoning. It offers a lively, citrusy touch that makes the whole dish lighter and more sophisticated, developing a new flavor profile, while increasing its aromatic appeal. As such, it's perfect for those who don't like the earthy and mildly sweet hints of sauteed cabbage but want to load up on the nutrients it provides and enjoy the satisfying crunch if you cook it just right.
Some recipes suggest fresh lemon, squeezing its juices into the dish. While that works, consider how lemon pepper seasoning has it all: umami, tartness, saltiness, and peppery heat. It marries multiple flavors into one seasoning. Some ingredients that might appear in lemon seasoning include dried lemon zest, black pepper, and salt. You'll also see other variations bringing in complexity by including garlic and chili flakes, which could also work well with sauteed cabbage.
The effortless sauteed lemon pepper cabbage
Add the lemon pepper seasoning as the cabbage sautes — it's that easy. Usually, you cook it for five to 15 minutes, depending on the desired texture. Five minutes gives you a nice crisp bite, 10 minutes allows it to soften while maintaining its appetizing texture, and 15 minutes gives you a tender cabbage, along with a satisfying caramelization that provides another layer of flavor. If you leave it on the stovetop for too long, it will create a mushy texture, so don't go overboard. You can introduce a touch of garlic powder for more depth or Cajun seasoning for a savory punch.
While the sauteed lemon pepper cabbage is quite enjoyable on its own, it also works perfectly as a side dish. Chicken is a popular option; garlic butter chicken makes for a satisfying pairing, while honey mustard chicken can also seal the deal with its tanginess. It would also go well with grilled fish, adding a touch of brightness to an otherwise mild entree.
The lemon pepper seasoning is pretty versatile, too, and it can make chicken tenders even more flavorful, making it a good choice to stock up on in your pantry as an all-around kitchen staple. From meaty main dishes to simple veggie plates, all it takes is a dash of lemon pepper seasoning to elevate them.