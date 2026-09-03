There are many ways to cook cabbage. Sauteing is one of the best ways to cook it. It's quick, easy, and has plenty of potential if you know which seasoning to use. For the ultimate flavor booster, consider adding a dash of lemon pepper seasoning. It offers a lively, citrusy touch that makes the whole dish lighter and more sophisticated, developing a new flavor profile, while increasing its aromatic appeal. As such, it's perfect for those who don't like the earthy and mildly sweet hints of sauteed cabbage but want to load up on the nutrients it provides and enjoy the satisfying crunch if you cook it just right.

Some recipes suggest fresh lemon, squeezing its juices into the dish. While that works, consider how lemon pepper seasoning has it all: umami, tartness, saltiness, and peppery heat. It marries multiple flavors into one seasoning. Some ingredients that might appear in lemon seasoning include dried lemon zest, black pepper, and salt. You'll also see other variations bringing in complexity by including garlic and chili flakes, which could also work well with sauteed cabbage.