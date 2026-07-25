Add A Packet Of This Seasoning To Chicken Tenders For 10x The Flavor

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Having a well-stocked spice cabinet is key to cooking delicious meals at home, turning even a simple meal like easy, crouton-crusted chicken tenders into a delicious dinner you'll think about for days to come. Keeping a stash of seasoning packets is especially savvy because they often cost less than a canister and come in interesting, flavorful blends like lemon pepper. There's almost nothing the zesty, piquant combination of citrus and peppercorns can't elevate, and that includes the ordinary chicken tender.

Whether you're trying to expand your kids' palates or zhuzhing up a meal for yourself, seasoning your chicken tenders with a lemon pepper spice blend is a great choice, combining the sophistication of an elevated seasoning with the fun of a classic finger food. And with just a handy single-use seasoning packet, this is also a fairly easy upgrade. The trick is to use an equal amount of lemon pepper seasoning in your breading mixture and in the buttermilk brine for your chicken.

Most seasoning packets contain about 1 ounce (or roughly 2 tablespoons) of lemon pepper. That means you'll want to put 1 tablespoon in the brine and another in the breading, mixing both well. This amount is perfect for seasoning up to 2 pounds of raw chicken tenderloins. If you're making a larger amount, you'll need an additional packet for each additional 1 to 2 pounds of meat. This ensures both the meat and breading carry tons of bright, spicy flavor.