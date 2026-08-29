For Apple Pie With 10x The Texture, Make It Pennsylvania Dutch-Style

Do you love apple pie but wish this flaky, sweet, fruit-filled dessert had a little more bite? Apart from following the most important tips for baking an apple pie that beats any bakery version, you also need to make sure this signature dessert has the ideal amount of flavor and texture. While you certainly can't replace an apple pie's tender, flaky crust or gooey, spice-infused filling, there may be something left to be desired when it comes to this popular dessert's overall consistency. If you want your next apple pie to have a heartier, more satisfying mouthfeel, swap out your go-to recipe for a Pennsylvania Dutch apple pie.

What sets this one-of-a-kind treat apart from more classic variations is its textured, crumb-based topping. While the origins of Pennsylvania Dutch apple pie are somewhat murky, most theories point to German immigrants as having introduced this particular version to communities in the middle of the country starting in the mid-1800s.

To alter your apple pie recipe to reflect this texture-rich variety, prepare your next pie with a crumb-based topping instead of extra pie dough. Before baking, top your apple-filled pie with a simple combination of flour, softened butter, light brown sugar, and cinnamon. Or, if you don't have butter, use the crumb topping in Chowhound's honey apple crumb cake recipe. Even though this streusel topping serves as a lightly crunchy addition to your next apple pie, there are a few factors you need to keep in mind when preparing this particular variety at home.