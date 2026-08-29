Your Favorite Sandwich Might Make An Even Better Pasta Salad

If you really think about it, the best sandwiches already have the blueprint to be turned into a great pasta salad. Why? Because sandwiches tend to follow a very well-established principle in food pairing — contrast. Take the BLT, for example; you've got the salty richness of bacon, which is contrasted by the juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, which is contrasted by a creamy mayo-based dressing. So even if you take away the bread and swap in pasta, it may change the texture, but that balance stays intact. And it gives you a great basic formula that also allows plenty of room to play without losing the core identity of the sandwich it is modeled on.

Our very own BLT pasta salad recipe uses radiatore, romaine, tomatoes, bacon, bacon-infused mayo, and sourdough breadcrumbs, but you could take a different route by adding in scallions, avocado, or a little shredded cheese to give it some character without becoming unrecognizable. In fact, outside of the original three-ingredient acronym, there are many other toppings that work in a BLT sandwich that would translate just as well into a BLT pasta salad. But that's far from the only sandwich you can work into a pasta salad. Nearly any sandwich on the menu at your local deli or favorite restaurant can be given a pasta-salad makeover.