Smothered Pork Chops Get A Fall-Inspired Makeover With These Cozy Ingredients

Pork chops are a neutral protein that easily absorbs a variety of flavors reminiscent of each season of the year. More specifically, when you're cooking with boneless or bone-in center-cut pork chops, there are certain ingredients you can use to make this frugal meat a true Autumn-inspired masterpiece. When you want to make aromatic smothered pork chops, use a select assortment of fall-inspired ingredients like dried Turkish figs, fresh shallots, and dried anise seed. The sweetness from the figs complements this dish's sweet and savory sauce which includes both Dijon mustard and dark brown sugar.

Especially in the fall, as the weather starts to cool down, preparing dishes that reflect the flavors of the season make mealtime all the more enjoyable. Since figs are in season from August to November, dried figs are a delicious alternative that boost this warming, pork-based dish with more texture and extra sweetness.

While this particular recipe calls for dried Turkish figs (also known as Smyrna or Calimyrna figs), feel free to use any preferred variety. Solid alternatives are Adriatic figs which are the most similar or black mission figs which have a deep purple color and a more earthy flavor profile. When it comes to preparation, once you brine your pork chops in a flavorful mix of apple cider vinegar, orange juice and anise seed, sear the meat over your stove and build a flavor-rich sauce with chicken broth, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, and fresh thyme.