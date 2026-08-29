Boxed Brownies Are So Much More Intense With This Ingredient From Your Bar In The Batter

The basic rule of thumb for this hack is to swap out the water for your red wine of choice using a 1-to-1 ratio. That said, be mindful of the baking time for your brownies, as the longer the tray is in, the more alcohol is cooked off. Baked dishes containing alcohol will retain 25% of it after an hour of cooking time — a word to the wise should you be offering up any of these wine-infused treats to those who are underage.

When deciding which red wine to choose, take into account the type (or types) of chocolate used, as well as any additional elements that may be incorporated, like nuts, dried fruits, peanut butter, or Marshmallow Fluff. All these variables will help you determine the best variety of wine to use. A full-bodied cabernet sauvignon can stand up to the flavors in rich, dark chocolate brownies, as the jammy berry flavors and aromas of peppercorn complement the boldness of the chocolate. On the other hand, a lighter, refreshing pinot noir might offer a more floral flavor to your brownie.

A fruity Beaujolais can bring currant and blueberry notes to a milk chocolate brownie, while a zinfandel gives the batter a fruitiness that contrasts its richness and sweetness. Beaujolais and zinfandel also make for a delightful addition to white chocolate brownies, should you opt for a berries-and-cream vibe.