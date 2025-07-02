Improve Bland Boxed Brownies With This Rich And Creamy Addition You Likely Already Have

Brownie mixes have advanced to new heights in recent years, though sometimes they can still fall short in flavor and texture. If you're looking to improve your boring brownie squares into something truly mind-blowing, the key might already be in your fridge — sour cream. Yes, that rich and creamy staple you usually reserve for baked potatoes or tacos is about to be your secret baking weapon.

By adding around ¼ cup or ½ cup of full-fat sour cream to your boxed brownie mix (whisk it in with the wet ingredients), you'll end up with shockingly rich chocolate goodness. Sour cream makes the brownies incredibly moist, fudgy, and balances their sweetness with a subtle tang, similar to a buttermilk effect. It's the easiest way to add richness without tipping into cloyingly sweet territory. (If you don't have sour cream, the same deliciousness can be accomplished with some high-protein Greek yogurt.)

The best part? This hack doesn't require you to adjust baking times or anything complicated. Just follow the box directions as usual, and perhaps err on the side of underbaking if you like that ultra-gooey center.