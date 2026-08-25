America's Oldest Brownie Recipe Didn't Include These 2 Common Ingredients

Vintage baking recipes allow us to take a look at the way our grandparents used to create desserts in the kitchen. There are certainly some forgotten vintage dessert fads that deserve a comeback, but other homemade sweet treats have stood the test of time — like brownies. While a fudgy, chocolaty prototype was developed in 1893 at the Palmer House Kitchen in Chicago, the first modern-day brownie recipe to gain traction came from Fannie Merritt Farmer's "The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook," in 1906.

Her recipe certainly included plenty of familiar brownie ingredients, such as sugar, butter, flour, an egg, and unsweetened chocolate. Two key players in today's brownie recipes, baking powder and salt, didn't make the cut. Baking powder helps baked goods rise, and a pinch of salt works to enhance sweet flavors, so it's not surprising that Farmer's brownies typically turn out a little differently from the modern-day version.

According to some home bakers on Reddit who gave the recipe a try, the lack of baking powder created a super-dense result. Another poster who made the recipe said that the brownies turned out thin, which makes sense given the lack of baking powder. If you're interested in whipping up a batch of these no-baking-powder, no-salt brownies, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind so you can manage your expectations about how your brownies will likely turn out.