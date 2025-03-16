Can You Substitute Baking Soda For Powder?

Say you're gathering ingredients to make super fluffy pancakes, only to realize halfway through that you're missing the key ingredient responsible for that fluffiness: baking powder. The good news is, there's no need to panic. You can grab some baking soda instead — just remember to use the ideal ratio when swapping these two staples.

Baking soda, which is essentially sodium bicarbonate, is an alkaline leavening agent that releases carbon dioxide when combined with moisture and acid. This property is particularly useful for making light, airy baked goods. Baking soda is more powerful than baking powder, which means you'll need less of it to achieve the same rising effect. The catch is that baking soda requires an acidic ingredient to activate its leavening properties.

For each teaspoon of baking powder your recipe calls for, substitute ¼ teaspoon of baking soda combined with ½ teaspoon of cream of tartar (for the acidic component). Another option is to use ¼ teaspoon of baking soda plus ½ cup of an acidic liquid like buttermilk. Baking powder usually contains a stabilizing agent, so to mimic its effects, consider adding ¼ teaspoon of cornstarch to stabilize the mixture and delay the chemical reaction until you're ready to add moisture. While this substitution works in a pinch, the reverse — using baking powder instead of baking soda — isn't recommended. Since baking soda is more potent, you'd need a significant amount of baking powder for a proper replacement, leaving your baked goods with an unpleasant metallic taste.