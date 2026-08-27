Upgrade Baked Potatoes With A Canned Seafood Twist That Delivers 10x The Flavor

Baked potatoes are a side dish staple, and as long as you have the patience to let them get nice and tender in the oven or fluffy in the air fryer, they're incredibly easy to make. It never hurts to add some butter once cooked, but if you want the potatoes bursting with flavor without the effort of making a from-scratch sauce, try spooning canned clam chowder into the potato before serving.

New England clam chowder offers a creamy, rich flavor profile paired with the salty, tender texture of clams, and using a canned version makes everything easier. It adds a layer of heartiness and comfort to a standard baked potato, and the only prep work required is just heating the clam chowder prior to serving it. The best way to prepare this few-ingredient side dish is to place the baked potato in a bowl once it's cooked, slice it open and add some butter, then spoon a generous amount of clam chowder right over the center. The bowl prevents the clam chowder from going all over, and this is best eaten with a spoon so you can get all of that tasty soup.