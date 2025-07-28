For The Fluffiest Baked Potato, Use The Air Fryer, Not The Oven
Beautifully crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, baked potatoes are a classic side dish that goes well with just about anything. Whether loaded with bacon and cheddar, or paired with mac and cheese, the underrated topping your baked potato is craving, they are delicious, comforting, and all it takes to prepare them is simply popping them in the oven and letting them cook for about an hour.
Another thing that makes baked potatoes so great is that there's always room for an upgrade. So if you're running out of ideas, all you need to do is check out some tips to make your baked potatoes taste like they came from a restaurant. There's also this incredibly simple cooking method that might just be the secret to the best baked potatoes you've ever tasted. Have you ever considered cooking them in the air fryer?
Unlike regular ovens, an air fryer will cut the cooking time by a third without compromising their flavor or amazingly pillowy texture. An added bonus is that there's no need to wait for it to preheat. And if you're after that ultimate, mouthwatering bite, here's a quick tip before firing up this incredibly useful kitchen appliance — simply poke the potatoes with a knife or fork first. This little hack will allow them to release steam and excess moisture as they cook, and help them become light and crunchy. But what are some other tricks out there to make them even tastier?
Simple tips to level up your baked potato game
If you thought all you needed to do was toss those spuds in the air fryer to make a baked potato, you're doing it all wrong. Giving the potatoes a quick rub with oil and a dash of salt and pepper before baking can actually work wonders. Not only will it eliminate their natural earthiness, but it'll also make their skin irresistibly crisp. And while preheating isn't essential, cooking them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit is key to achieving the right texture. This is the perfect temperature to make them nice and tender on the inside and beautifully browned around the edges.
Once you're done cooking, don't just dig in right away. Take the potatoes out and give them some room to breathe and cool off. Just make sure not to leave them out for more than a couple of minutes, because leftover steam can turn into water and make the insides wet and mushy. When that's taken care of, you can move on to buttering and seasoning them. Start by slicing each potato open lengthwise. Then take a spoon out of the kitchen drawer and scoop out the flesh. The next step is to mix the flesh with butter, salt, and pepper, then scoop it back into the skins — which, by the way, you should always leave on for extra crispness. Finally, top your baked potatoes with a little bit of parsley and prepare yourself for a mouthful of flavor.