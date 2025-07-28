For The Fluffiest Baked Potato, Use The Air Fryer, Not The Oven

Beautifully crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, baked potatoes are a classic side dish that goes well with just about anything. Whether loaded with bacon and cheddar, or paired with mac and cheese, the underrated topping your baked potato is craving, they are delicious, comforting, and all it takes to prepare them is simply popping them in the oven and letting them cook for about an hour.

Another thing that makes baked potatoes so great is that there's always room for an upgrade. So if you're running out of ideas, all you need to do is check out some tips to make your baked potatoes taste like they came from a restaurant. There's also this incredibly simple cooking method that might just be the secret to the best baked potatoes you've ever tasted. Have you ever considered cooking them in the air fryer?

Unlike regular ovens, an air fryer will cut the cooking time by a third without compromising their flavor or amazingly pillowy texture. An added bonus is that there's no need to wait for it to preheat. And if you're after that ultimate, mouthwatering bite, here's a quick tip before firing up this incredibly useful kitchen appliance — simply poke the potatoes with a knife or fork first. This little hack will allow them to release steam and excess moisture as they cook, and help them become light and crunchy. But what are some other tricks out there to make them even tastier?