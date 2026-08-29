Want Better Brownies? Your Baking Pan Makes A Bigger Difference Than You Think

Perfecting a brownie recipe can be difficult — getting that gooey center with a crisp outside is tough to master. Whether you prefer your brownies cakey, fudgy, or chewy, achieving delicious brownies is all in the way they are baked. While you may not have put much thought into the pan you bake your brownies in before, this small step can make a huge difference in the final product. You may have used Pyrex or glass baking dishes for your brownies in the past, but glass is actually one of the worst ways to bake your dessert.

When it comes to brownies, or any sort of baked goods, glass is the baking dish you should avoid if you want an even result. Glass does not transfer heat as well as metal, making this the less than ideal option for desserts with short cooking times. Baking brownies in a glass pan will cause uneven cooking, too-crisp edges, and an overall crumbly and unpleasant texture. Plus, there's also a chance that the high temperatures could break the glass and completely ruin your dessert. While glass may keep things warm once the pan gets hot, this method likely won't achieve bakery-level brownies.