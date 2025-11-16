The Secret To A Truly Great Cake Isn't Just The Recipe — It's The Pan You Use

Perhaps you've discovered a promising cake recipe and are ready to bake it to light, fluffy perfection. But before you preheat the oven, there's one important detail to consider that matters more than you might think: the kind of baking pan to use. With so many styles and materials of pans to choose from, we spoke with Kristina Lavallee, owner of The Cake Girl, an award-winning bakery in Tampa, Florida, to get her expert insight on the best pans for baking and how to use them.

Does the material of a pan really make that much difference? "It's a bigger deal than most people realize!" Lavallee explained, given the differences in how glass and metal pans conduct heat. "Metal pans, especially aluminum, heat up quickly and distribute heat evenly — perfect for an even rise and nice golden edges," she said. And even among metal pans, there's still variation. "Darker pans absorb heat faster, so your cake might bake more quickly or brown deeper," she added.

When it comes to glass pans, some bakers avoid them entirely because they heat up more slowly than metal pans and stay hot longer. "That can cause cakes to overbake around the edges before the center is fully done," Lavallee said. If you're looking to upgrade your bakeware, consider investing in the same types of pans professional bakers use to help you achieve bakery-quality confections at home.