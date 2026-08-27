The Worst Frozen Chicken Tenders Money Can Buy Come From A Multibillion-Dollar Corporation

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When evaluating price, texture, and taste, it quickly becomes clear that some frozen chicken tenders are better than others. This was certainly true in Chowhound's frozen chicken tender taste test, in which Tyson, America's largest meat processing company, found itself at the bottom of the pile, while Perdue, a family-owned company more than a century old, came out on top. Tyson made more than $41 billion in sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, of which over $12 billion came from chicken sales, so plenty of people eat the company's poultry products. However, when it came to its honey battered breast tenders, a lot was left to be desired.

First, the batter. While "honey battered" sounds promising, the first whiff out of the bag was reminiscent of funnel cakes. And although this may not seem problematic — after all, many people adore the combination of chicken and sweetened dough, a la chicken and waffles — the actual issue was that the overly strong scent was combined with an eerily bland taste. The honey did not shine through. Plus, the batter failed to adhere well to the chicken itself, making it difficult to get that perfect bite of tender meat and crispy coating. Perhaps some underseasoned batter could be forgiven if the interior was impressive, but the chicken itself also failed to meet expectations. It was both "mushy and bouncy," hardly an appetizing description.