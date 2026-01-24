America's Largest Meat Processing Company Makes Over $50 Billion Annually: Do You Know Which?

Americans love meat. Whether it's popping into a Chick-fil-A drive thru or picking up a USDA prime steak to cook at home, there's no shortage of ways to get poultry, beef, pork, and more. There's one major meat processing company that has packaged meat products all over store shelves. Meat giant Tyson Foods sells more than $50 billion annually of its products, and while a small amount of this does come from international sales, the large majority is from U.S.-based consumers.

Tyson's original founder, John W. Tyson, started the company back in 1931 by just selling chickens. Eventually, as chicken sales grew, Tyson opened its first processing plant in 1963, which has since morphed into the Tyson Foods we know today. Some Tyson products should be kept out of your grocery cart, but a number of others are worth reaching for, such as the canned chicken we ranked number one. Surprisingly, Tyson's majority of sales doesn't come from chicken, though; around 40% of its annual sales come from beef products. Chicken, on the other hand, accounts for 31%, while pork is just 11%. Another large part of Tyson's market is prepared foods, which account for 18% of its sales.