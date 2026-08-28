The Canned Vegetable That Gives Pasta Salad 10x Better Flavor And Texture

Pasta salad is one of the easiest recipes to throw together in a pinch. The best part is, you can use just about any ingredients you'd like — you can even come up with a recipe by cleaning out your fridge. While the pasta is an important part of the salad, the additives are just as essential. There are plenty of canned ingredients that will make your pasta salad flavorful, but there's one canned vegetable that will make it really shine. Try adding canned artichoke hearts to your dish for a delicious tangy, earthy flavor and tender, meaty bite.

Artichoke hearts are great for adding flavor and texture to any recipe, and they're perfect for enhancing a pasta salad. While fresh artichokes may be tasty, canned ones are much more convenient for a pasta salad and require much less work than buying fresh. Plus, the canned version sits in a salty brine that makes the artichokes all the more soft and zesty. You can even buy the marinated kind in a glass jar for added flavor, and you can use the seasoned oil they are packed in as a dressing for your salad. If you feel like you're pasta salad is missing that burst of flavor and added texture, artichoke hearts are your answer.