The Canned Vegetable That Gives Pasta Salad 10x Better Flavor And Texture
Pasta salad is one of the easiest recipes to throw together in a pinch. The best part is, you can use just about any ingredients you'd like — you can even come up with a recipe by cleaning out your fridge. While the pasta is an important part of the salad, the additives are just as essential. There are plenty of canned ingredients that will make your pasta salad flavorful, but there's one canned vegetable that will make it really shine. Try adding canned artichoke hearts to your dish for a delicious tangy, earthy flavor and tender, meaty bite.
Artichoke hearts are great for adding flavor and texture to any recipe, and they're perfect for enhancing a pasta salad. While fresh artichokes may be tasty, canned ones are much more convenient for a pasta salad and require much less work than buying fresh. Plus, the canned version sits in a salty brine that makes the artichokes all the more soft and zesty. You can even buy the marinated kind in a glass jar for added flavor, and you can use the seasoned oil they are packed in as a dressing for your salad. If you feel like you're pasta salad is missing that burst of flavor and added texture, artichoke hearts are your answer.
How to use this canned veggie in your pasta salad
To assemble your pasta salad, start by draining your artichokes from the can. If you buy marinated artichoke hearts, still drain your vegetable, but save the marinade to be used as your dressing later on. You could also make your own vinaigrette for the salad, such as a lemon-based dressing, to balance the rich and earthy artichokes. If you need to save time, a classic Italian dressing will do the trick too. From there, canned artichokes can be chunky, so unless you've bought a variety that already cuts them into halves or quarters, you'll want to chop them up into smaller pieces for a more even bite.
The pasta shape you choose depends on your preference, but grooved ones, like fusilli or penne, are particularly great for holding dressing and vegetables. For the rest of the salad, additives like sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, or shallots will add both rich flavor and nice contrast of textures to your pasta salad. You can also add in protein like prosciutto, ham, or pepperoni for a meaty bite. Alternatively, for a smoky yet sweet touch, try grilling your canned artichokes hearts before adding them to your salad — this will add a nice crisp element to your dish too. Ultimately, keep in mind that a pasta salad is all about balance, so the flavors you pair with your canned artichoke hearts should complement their savory, briny flavor.