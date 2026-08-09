Don't Eat This Canned Vegetable Straight From The Can — Grill It Instead

Preserved vegetables are often just the thing to make your otherwise boring pantry dinners seem a little more gourmet. Artichoke hearts, for example, can be great right out of the can or chopped up for dips, tossed with pasta dishes, and stuffed into sandwiches. But what if, instead, you gave all of those terrific, tinned artichoke hearts the same precious treatment you'd ordinarily allocate to fancy, fresh ones by grilling them? You'd have some tastier plates, that's what.

Grilling canned artichoke hearts kisses them with a smoky perfume while also amplifying their scant natural sugars for just a touch more sweetness, as grilling is typically wont to do. It can also give them a more dynamic texture thanks to the charred edges you develop. These zhuzhed-up flavors, and the more considered consistency, also make the sum of whatever you're adding them to seem more intentional, creating a more polished finished product — whatever the evening's recipe may be.