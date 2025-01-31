Clean Out Your Fridge To Make A Pasta Salad Without A Recipe

Those last few frozen broccoli florets. A little bit of diced dill pickle. Two kinds of pasta — farfalle and giant shells. And those items are just the beginning. When it comes to making up a flavorful pasta salad from the odds and ends in your refrigerator, pretty much anything goes.

This kind of smorgasbord pasta salad starts with the noodles. In a pinch, you can use any pasta — even ramen noodles if that's your thing. However, if you're trying to be more intentional about it, look for pasta that'll soak up and hold onto the dressing you're going to dress the salad with. In light of this, you may want something like a ziti, bowties, large shells, penne, or even elbow macaroni.

If you're really scraping the bottom of the barrel and trying to use up an assortment of pastas, you can do that, too. Just be aware that some pastas may cook at a different rate than others, so you'll want to cook them accordingly. For example, elbow macaroni needs between nine and 12 minutes to cook, while ziti pastas may only require about eight minutes of stove time. In this scenario, the elbow macaroni goes into the pasta pot a couple of minutes before the ziti would since the macaroni takes a bit longer.

Finally, you'll want to allow the pasta to cool before you add in any other ingredients — unless you like hot pasta salad. Just drop the ingredients in as you find them and stir.