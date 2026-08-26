Turn Canned Peas Into A Creamy Southern Side Dish With A Few Fridge And Pantry Staples

Vegetables can present something of a barrier to entry when tossing together a (mostly) pantry meal. You want a side of something fresh-adjacent, but there are only so many ways that one can reimagine a so-so can of this or that. Aside from the fact that you just might not know what to do with them other than pour 'em onto a plate, things like peas, once canned, seldom even taste like what nature intended. But one classic Southern recipe solves those two problems in one surprisingly comforting, even decadent preparation: creamed peas.

Regional household favorites will certainly vary, but creamed peas are ensconced in a lot of corners of the American Southern culinary tradition, should you need some menu-planning inspiration. They'd be great draped over three-ingredient biscuits like you might otherwise do with gravy, for example. Creamed peas also put the aforementioned "mostly" in a pantry meal, as they require butter and the titular cream in addition to a bit of shelf-stable flour, your usual salt and pepper, and the obvious peas to complete. Given how ubiquitous that dairy duo is, however, the odds are high that you're likely to be able to toss together this Southern satisfier. It's also so nice that you might even want to shop for it on purpose next time.