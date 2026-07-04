Why Some Canned Vegetables Taste Different Than Their Fresh Counterparts

The heat from the canning process leads to much softer and less flavorsome vegetables, but they're also packed with excess liquid in the can, which can further affect their texture. That's why it is important to drain canned vegetables before using them, as there aren't many dishes that won't be affected by that influx of additional moisture. Then it's usually better to use them in cooked dishes as this will generally minimize any obvious differences in texture. Think soups, stews, and casseroles.

You can also add canned vegetables to salads. Despite lacking that crunch of a fresh vegetable, sometimes their softer texture may even suit the salad. Add canned corn to a Mexican salad, for example, or canned green beans to a three bean salad. Because the canning process can mean a loss of some flavor, you can also improve the vegetables a little by first heating them through with oil, herbs, spices, or butter.

Canned vegetables cannot replicate fresh vegetables exactly, but that's not what they're supposed to do. They have their own benefits, and all those flavor and texture differences are the result of the very process that allows them to last so long in the first place.