Elevate Your Next Gas Station Pizza With This Flavorful Hack
No, gas station pizza is not as highfalutin as a high-end flatbread served at a gastropub. But do you know what it is? It's delicious. It is also often more affordable than other pizzas, and easier to access than some other pizza from chain restaurants — hey, the largest pizza chain in America is based out of gas stations. So clearly there's an appetite for it.
I myself have leaned on the humble gas station pizza for many a dinner, both whole and by the slice. Gas station pie is great, yes, but sometimes it can be a bit too "no frills." The pizza lover craves a good topping, something beyond the sausage or pepperoni of it all. So why not turn to another source for toppings, such as the beacon of flavor that is the hot dog topping station. Instagram user @mylonepov demonstrated this hack at their local 7-Eleven. They ordered a full pizza and then asked employees to use the hot dog topping station. It's really that easy.
If you'd like to try this hack, order a whole pizza or grab a single slice and ask an employee if you're permitted to use the hot dog topping station for your pie. Policy may vary based on chain or specific location, so make sure to get permission first. From there, the world is your oyster, so go ahead and grab a few packets of mustard to top it.
More ways to gussy up your pizza
Now that you're hip to the idea of adding hot dog fixings to your pizza, here comes the truly difficult part — picking the best toppings. This will, of course, vary based on what toppings are available at your local gas station, but we have some general guidance and suggestions to spruce up your pie. You truly can't go wrong by adding chopped onions (a staple of the gas station hot dog) or pickled jalapeños, which can offer some really delightful spice. You can also spoon on pickle relish if you want something a bit less conventional.
As for sauces, I personally suggest trying a cheese sauce if it's available. It's not just tasty on gas station nachos (which you might want to avoid) and roller hot dogs. Liquid cheese makes a gooey, extra cheesy topping to the delicious treat that is the gas station pizza. If you want a less messy slice, add the cheese sauce on the side. And maybe grab a side of chili to boot. Bringing these two together can make for a super savory dipping sauce for your slice.
If it's meat you want, you can go full circle and grab a dog to put on your pie. You will, of course, have to pay for both, but it's worth it. Simply grab a hot dog sans bun and, once home, slice it and use it to top your pizza. This trick also works for gas station breakfast pizza, a classic of the QwikTrip chain. If you're just eating a slice, you can roll the dog into it for a truly unique snack late at night (or any time of day, for that matter).