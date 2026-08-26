Elevate Your Next Gas Station Pizza With This Flavorful Hack

No, gas station pizza is not as highfalutin as a high-end flatbread served at a gastropub. But do you know what it is? It's delicious. It is also often more affordable than other pizzas, and easier to access than some other pizza from chain restaurants — hey, the largest pizza chain in America is based out of gas stations. So clearly there's an appetite for it.

I myself have leaned on the humble gas station pizza for many a dinner, both whole and by the slice. Gas station pie is great, yes, but sometimes it can be a bit too "no frills." The pizza lover craves a good topping, something beyond the sausage or pepperoni of it all. So why not turn to another source for toppings, such as the beacon of flavor that is the hot dog topping station. Instagram user @mylonepov demonstrated this hack at their local 7-Eleven. They ordered a full pizza and then asked employees to use the hot dog topping station. It's really that easy.

If you'd like to try this hack, order a whole pizza or grab a single slice and ask an employee if you're permitted to use the hot dog topping station for your pie. Policy may vary based on chain or specific location, so make sure to get permission first. From there, the world is your oyster, so go ahead and grab a few packets of mustard to top it.