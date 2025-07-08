QuikTrip's Gas Station Breakfast Pizza Tastes Better With This One Add-On

Before you run away at the thought of gas station pizza, QuikTrip's food and drinks have often been regarded as pretty decent; the chain even serves craft coffee drinks. Plus, Reddit users have claimed in the past that chain's pizza beats any frozen grocery store pizza. If you're a fan of QuikTrip's standard breakfast pizza but think it could use a refresh, then there's one genius way to revitalize it: Add a hot dog.

Although QuikTrip isn't the best-known gas station breakfast pizza spot, in a viral TikTok video, user gristlemedia is seen putting a full, cooked hot dog right on top of the chain's breakfast pizza, then slightly folding the pizza around the hot dog almost as if to mimic a bun. While this is the easiest way to do it, if you have the time and the utensils, it might be even smarter to slice up the hot dog and distribute it onto the pizza as if it were sliced pepperoni; it probably makes it a little easier to eat. Hot dogs on pizza might sound bizarre, but in some ways, the hot dog is really no different than adding your favorite breakfast meat, such as bacon or sausage, to the slice.