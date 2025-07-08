QuikTrip's Gas Station Breakfast Pizza Tastes Better With This One Add-On
Before you run away at the thought of gas station pizza, QuikTrip's food and drinks have often been regarded as pretty decent; the chain even serves craft coffee drinks. Plus, Reddit users have claimed in the past that chain's pizza beats any frozen grocery store pizza. If you're a fan of QuikTrip's standard breakfast pizza but think it could use a refresh, then there's one genius way to revitalize it: Add a hot dog.
Although QuikTrip isn't the best-known gas station breakfast pizza spot, in a viral TikTok video, user gristlemedia is seen putting a full, cooked hot dog right on top of the chain's breakfast pizza, then slightly folding the pizza around the hot dog almost as if to mimic a bun. While this is the easiest way to do it, if you have the time and the utensils, it might be even smarter to slice up the hot dog and distribute it onto the pizza as if it were sliced pepperoni; it probably makes it a little easier to eat. Hot dogs on pizza might sound bizarre, but in some ways, the hot dog is really no different than adding your favorite breakfast meat, such as bacon or sausage, to the slice.
@gristlemedia
Replying to @damiensax hot dog for breakdast always #gristlemedia #gristle #hotdog #breakfast #qt #breakfastpizza
Users agree that hot dogs on pizza are a must
Does it get more American than a hot dog on a gas station pizza? It's hard to say, but TikTok users appear to agree that this combination is worth the try. One user suggests QuikTrip hot dogs are "awesome," with another saying the brand's breakfast pizza is "top tier." One QuikTrip employee even said they were going to try the combination by slicing the hot dog and adding it before the pizza is baked.
The hot dog ultimately adds salty, savory flavor to the dish. The pizza already has breakfast meat on it; it's made with eggs, sausage, bacon, and cheese, plus a sausage gravy that replaces the sauce. Of course, this results in a meat-heavy pizza, so the hot dog definitely makes it more filling, but if you're open to the slightly crispy texture and saltiness of a roller-grilled dog, then you should probably give this one a try. If you're a big fan, you can even recreate your own breakfast pizza as a brunch dish at home.