The Gross Reason You Should Avoid Gas Station Nachos (If You Aren't Already)

Gas station food is a questionable choice, to say the least. From aisles of junk food to the "fresh" cooked food you can grab on the go, there's plenty you may want to pass on. One item in particular should definitely be on your radar: Nachos with that creamy, orange cheese sauce. It has nothing to do with the origin-nonspecific cheese sauce or that those chips have been undoubtedly sitting there long enough to become stale. The reason is actually a bit grosser than that, and all boils down to food safety.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports roughly 48 million cases of foodborne illness each year, one of which is botulism. It may have been a few years, but the 2017 botulism outbreak linked to gas station nacho cheese that sickened 10 customers, killing one, isn't to be taken lightly. It's a disease that causes vomiting, diarrhea, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and, in some cases, respiratory failure and death. Clostridium botulinum, the toxin that causes botulism, can be found in a number of foods; canned cheese sauce, specifically nacho cheese, has been identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a potential source. You can usually see signs that your home-canned goods have spoiled, but you can't tell if the gas station nacho cheese is contaminated with botulism or if it has been properly stored and heated. To avoid this dangerous and life-threatening illness, it's best to steer clear of questionable food sources.