The Gross Reason You Should Avoid Gas Station Nachos (If You Aren't Already)
Gas station food is a questionable choice, to say the least. From aisles of junk food to the "fresh" cooked food you can grab on the go, there's plenty you may want to pass on. One item in particular should definitely be on your radar: Nachos with that creamy, orange cheese sauce. It has nothing to do with the origin-nonspecific cheese sauce or that those chips have been undoubtedly sitting there long enough to become stale. The reason is actually a bit grosser than that, and all boils down to food safety.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports roughly 48 million cases of foodborne illness each year, one of which is botulism. It may have been a few years, but the 2017 botulism outbreak linked to gas station nacho cheese that sickened 10 customers, killing one, isn't to be taken lightly. It's a disease that causes vomiting, diarrhea, blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and, in some cases, respiratory failure and death. Clostridium botulinum, the toxin that causes botulism, can be found in a number of foods; canned cheese sauce, specifically nacho cheese, has been identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a potential source. You can usually see signs that your home-canned goods have spoiled, but you can't tell if the gas station nacho cheese is contaminated with botulism or if it has been properly stored and heated. To avoid this dangerous and life-threatening illness, it's best to steer clear of questionable food sources.
Skip the gas station with DIY nachos at home
Despite the questionable safety of gas station nachos, it's a food that has a place in many hearts. There is something to be said about the simplicity of hot, crunchy tortilla chips with creamy, melted cheese oozing off the plate. If you're truly in a rush with no time to cook at home, and no fast food restaurants or grocery stores open within miles, we forgive you for risking your health on gas station nachos.
It really doesn't take long to recreate — and improve — this dish at home. If you're a fan of the creamy cheese sauce that comes on gas station and fast food nachos, you can always pick up a jar from the grocery store; Fritos makes a store-bought nacho cheese that gives Taco Bell a run for its money. Simply keep some in the pantry, along with a bag of your favorite tortilla chips, and you can make your own version at a moment's notice. Of course, there's a bonus to doing it at home: After lightly toasting your chips, you can add whatever toppings your heart desires. Use leftover meats you've got in the fridge, jalapeños, chopped onions, tomatoes, and anything else that suits your fancy; you can even think way outside the box with Irish-inspired nacho creations. The sky is the limit, and the ability to control the safety of your food is worth its weight in the liquid gold you pour on your nachos.