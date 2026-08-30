Not Pan-Fried: Cook Cabbage Like This For Extra Crispy Results
As easy and obvious as it can be to simply toss your veggies on the stovetop and hope for the best, there are tons more ways to cook cabbage to tasty success. The melting process, which sears then braises botanicals to tender effect, is a terrific technique for the leafy green. So too, of course, is braising alone, or even grilling. But good old oven roasting remains one of the lowest-lift ways to make a delicious, crisp cabbage.
Like some of those other preparation methods, oven roasting can percolate the cabbage's own natural sugars to caramelized effect that you can see all throughout its lacy edges. And it does so with minimal attention or intervention on your part, once you've got it in the pan. Unlike the inadvisable boiling of so many cabbage-ruining youths, roasting better helps the cabbage retain a lot of its structural integrity for a more satisfying bite. Roasting also lets you configure your cabbage into versatile wedges, steaks, chunks, or even the shreds that you're a little more beholden to on the stovetop. And you need little more than the right time and temp to make it great.
Making roasted cabbage at home
Wedges are pretty popular for cabbage roasting. They look nice on the plate and they're texturally dynamic, with the crispiest bits on the outside and soft layers within, so they're always a good place to begin. Cabbage can be challenging to wash thanks to all of its tightly-packed layers, so you'll want to quarter it with a large, sharp knife before rinsing. Larger heads may merit a few more wedges. You also want to make sure the wedges are as dry as possible so that they actually roast, rather than mistakenly steam due to any excess moisture. It would be ideal to run your cabbage wedges under the tap at the beginning of the day and let them air dry until dinnertime, but you can always just pat them down with paper towels when that isn't an option.
Once they're tidied up, you can simply remove the cabbage wedges to a baking sheet, oil, and season them to your liking. Even just extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper can be terrific. An oven temperature of about 450 degrees Fahrenheit is perfect for roasted cabbage. You should start checking the pan side of each piece to monitor its color after about 10 minutes, although they may require a few more to develop a nice, deep hue. Once your cabbage is good and golden underneath, you can flip and finish for equal time. This should all take less than half an hour. Serve without further adornment for an impressive side, or turn your cabbage into warm, savory wedge salads.