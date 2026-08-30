Not Pan-Fried: Cook Cabbage Like This For Extra Crispy Results

Wedges are pretty popular for cabbage roasting. They look nice on the plate and they're texturally dynamic, with the crispiest bits on the outside and soft layers within, so they're always a good place to begin. Cabbage can be challenging to wash thanks to all of its tightly-packed layers, so you'll want to quarter it with a large, sharp knife before rinsing. Larger heads may merit a few more wedges. You also want to make sure the wedges are as dry as possible so that they actually roast, rather than mistakenly steam due to any excess moisture. It would be ideal to run your cabbage wedges under the tap at the beginning of the day and let them air dry until dinnertime, but you can always just pat them down with paper towels when that isn't an option.

Once they're tidied up, you can simply remove the cabbage wedges to a baking sheet, oil, and season them to your liking. Even just extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper can be terrific. An oven temperature of about 450 degrees Fahrenheit is perfect for roasted cabbage. You should start checking the pan side of each piece to monitor its color after about 10 minutes, although they may require a few more to develop a nice, deep hue. Once your cabbage is good and golden underneath, you can flip and finish for equal time. This should all take less than half an hour. Serve without further adornment for an impressive side, or turn your cabbage into warm, savory wedge salads.