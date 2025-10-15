Ditch The Lettuce For A Rich, Satisfying Wedge Salad

Like many of the most simple ingredients, cabbage can be done well, and done badly. In this case, it doesn't take much to nail a perfectly roasted wedge of cabbage, but there are a few things to consider to ensure consistency and a perfect texture. The first? How you prep your cabbage for roasting. The key here is to keep your cabbage from falling apart and keep the wedges hearty. Cabbage is at its best when prepared in a rustic way so don't worry too much about refinement here.

Cut your cabbage into big, thick wedges, keeping the root intact, which will help hold everything together as it roasts (you can always remove it prior to serving, if you like). Season your wedges and get them into a ripping hot oven. The heat is important here if you want to achieve that perfect crispy char on the outside of your cabbage, whilst keeping the inside moist and tender. If you want to guarantee the best texture, try giving your cabbage wedges a good sear in a skillet before you put them in the oven. This will help to ensure you avoid overcooking the interior of your wedges before you get enough color on them.

Flavor-wise, keep things simple and savory — salt, pepper, and olive oil are all you need, but a little paprika and garlic or onion powder won't hurt. Finally, finish things off with a squeeze of lemon — cabbage benefits from an acidic boost just before serving to help cut through the richness of the roasted veg. When done properly, the wedges will form the perfect base for a salad — sturdy enough to hold dressings, cheesy crumbles, and crispy toppings.