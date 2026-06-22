The Right Oven Temperature For Perfectly Tender Cabbage Every Time

Cabbage can be a difficult vegetable to crack when it comes to achieving a perfectly cooked center, tender outer layers, and no burnt edges. Balancing oven temperature and cook time is the key. In general, for roasted cabbage wedges, medium-high to high heat and a short cook time will help you achieve a tender result. For cabbage steaks, aim for medium to medium-high, and give them a bit longer.

If your cabbage wedges are on the thinner side, roast them for 25 to 30 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Flip halfway — this helps achieve even browning no matter what temp or cut style you're using. For wedges a bit thicker (roughly four equal pieces), you can aim for a solid 30 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. A high heat version is possible, too. Try roasting thinner wedges (about six to eight) at 500 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. The interiors will have enough time to cook through while the cabbage's natural sugars caramelize. Caramelization, along with the Maillard reaction, ensures a deep, savory flavor and nutty, sweet outer leaves. At this high heat, another alternative is steam roasting. On your baking sheet, cover the cabbage wedges in foil and cook for 20 minutes. Next, to get the slight crunch on the outside, uncover and cook each side for another five to 10 minutes.

Then there are cabbage steaks — slabs about 1 inch thick throughout. These are best cooked at 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes to an hour, turning at the halfway point. They're done when tender enough for a fork to go right through them and the edges are as brown as you like.