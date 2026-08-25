Give Deviled Eggs A Southern Comfort Food Upgrade With This Creamy Spread

Given that deviled eggs have been enjoyed the world over since literal ancient times, they are an excellent canvas for all manner of geographical spins. Sure, all you really need for the classic, crowd-pleasing app are the eggs themselves plus a bit of mayo, mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika. But if you're from the American South (or just wish you were), using pimento cheese in deviled eggs offers you a taste of your own hometown, favorite vacation destination, or a beloved culinary locale with little more than an extra ingredient that really speaks to the region.

Household recipes can vary, but pimento cheese is generally a combination of shredded cheese (typically cheddar), mayonnaise, and, of course, the pimentos that give the versatile spread its name. A third of those ingredients (the mayo!) is already practically compulsory for even the most basic deviled eggs. The mild sweetness of the peppers and the savory salinity of the cheese further bring it to life. As easy as it is to eyeball the proportions and throw together at home, you can also buy an excellent, Southerner-approved pimento cheese, should those new to the spread want a good baseline for how it should taste. Then, you have a clear path to pimento cheese deviled egg success.