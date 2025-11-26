Being Southern comes with certain eccentricities, or quirks of habit, which might strike curiosity in those unacquainted with the region. We like our tea tooth-achingly sweet (preferably kept in a plastic pitcher and placed into the door of the fridge, always ready to pour), and our gravy giblet filled (leave out the liver, though). More than anything, however, we hold mayonnaise to be the cornerstone of all dining, or at least my family did. Growing up, I was fed such delicacies as mayonnaise sandwiches, fried chicken livers, and, on special occasions, pimento cheese dip.

For the uninitiated, pimento cheese is a dip/spread that is made with chopped, canned pimento peppers, shredded cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and salt and pepper to taste. That is the recipe at its most basic, and that's how my family always made it. The resulting spread was creamy, tangy, and incredibly rich — the perfect pairing for a butter cracker, biscuits, and toast. You could find pimento cheese at almost any gathering or dinner party. A few decades ago, pimento cheese was one of those quirky Southern foods that Northerners might've balked at. But in recent years, there's been a bit of a pimento cheese takeover. In fact, you can probably find at least a few tubs in your local grocery store.

However, as a certified pimento cheese aficionado, I have my opinions on which is the best. To me, Palmetto Cheese is the brand that simply can't be beat. As far as pimento cheese goes, Palmetto Cheese is relatively new. First founded in 2006, the brand has since expanded into being a national brand. And for good reason, its pimento cheese is creamy, tangy, and has a thick, chunky texture that will have you hooked on the first bite.