This '70s Patterned Dishware Was In Every Kitchen — Now Thrift Store Collectors Seek It Out
CorningWare dishware used to be in every '90s kitchen, and while the brand is still in business today, its vintage pieces continue to haunt thrift store aisles as they become modern-day collectibles. Collectors love the old CorningWare because its pieces were made with a thermal-shock material, pyroceram, which is known for its durability and the way it can be used on the stove – a quality that CorningWare's present-day dishware doesn't have. If you're at the thrift store, check if you can find the popular Spice of Life collection (also sometimes called the Spice O'Life collection).
The Spice of Life collection is characterized by its distinct design with illustrations of herbs and vegetables, such as tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, shallots, and artichokes. Some variations will have text underneath the illustration and some without, but they're all made by CorningWare. On secondhand sites like eBay, the whole collection can go up to $150, but this is for a set without lids.
It's even rarer to find a complete set at the thrift store, considering it hails from 1972, so be prepared to see pans and bowls with the design all alone in the wild. A casserole dish might be more common to spot, and a single one can cost more than $30. So, if you manage to find a complete set with lids, you're going to have a whole treasure in your kitchen — or a few extra bucks in your bank account if you're planning to sell them. Generally, however, you can expect around $10 to $25 per piece, which is still impressive for the second-most-manufactured CorningWare design, and quite fortunate, as it's still being hunted by collectors today.
Give your kitchen a little spice
With a lengthy production run from 1972 to 1987, Spice of Life dishware isn't too difficult to find. But the thing with the reselling market is that sellers can price the Spice of Life dishware however they want, so you might even find it selling for exorbitant prices. If you see it costing thousands of dollars, take a step back, and look for something else — but only when it comes to the versions that display only the illustration.
What's exceptionally rare are the earlier renditions of the piece with the names of the vegetables in French. Some would have only one written on it in cursive, like "L'echalote," while some feature two, like "'L'echalote La Sauge," and some even feature three or four. These are the variations you want to look out for (and not just the one with an illustration) if you prioritize monetary value above all.
Having that simple text on the dishware can rack up its value from a few hundred (sometimes less) to thousands of dollars, so look out for it if you're at the thrift store. But if you're just a casual fan of the brand, and you see a version without the text, just the simple illustration is already charming by itself to adorn your beautiful kitchen with its vintage appeal and rich history. Once you give it a new home, however, make sure you're properly cleaning and sanitizing your thrift store finds before using them for food to ensure safe practices as you build your vintage dishware collection and preserve what you love about them in the first place.