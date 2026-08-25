This '70s Patterned Dishware Was In Every Kitchen — Now Thrift Store Collectors Seek It Out

CorningWare dishware used to be in every '90s kitchen, and while the brand is still in business today, its vintage pieces continue to haunt thrift store aisles as they become modern-day collectibles. Collectors love the old CorningWare because its pieces were made with a thermal-shock material, pyroceram, which is known for its durability and the way it can be used on the stove – a quality that CorningWare's present-day dishware doesn't have. If you're at the thrift store, check if you can find the popular Spice of Life collection (also sometimes called the Spice O'Life collection).

The Spice of Life collection is characterized by its distinct design with illustrations of herbs and vegetables, such as tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, shallots, and artichokes. Some variations will have text underneath the illustration and some without, but they're all made by CorningWare. On secondhand sites like eBay, the whole collection can go up to $150, but this is for a set without lids.

It's even rarer to find a complete set at the thrift store, considering it hails from 1972, so be prepared to see pans and bowls with the design all alone in the wild. A casserole dish might be more common to spot, and a single one can cost more than $30. So, if you manage to find a complete set with lids, you're going to have a whole treasure in your kitchen — or a few extra bucks in your bank account if you're planning to sell them. Generally, however, you can expect around $10 to $25 per piece, which is still impressive for the second-most-manufactured CorningWare design, and quite fortunate, as it's still being hunted by collectors today.