10 Forgotten Things That Were In Every '90s Kitchen

Hop into a time machine with me — we're taking a trip back to the '90s. Specifically, we're going back to kitchens in the '90s, where, as it turns out, we all sort of had the same exact stuff. The decor was loud, the cabinets looked the same, and everyone had the same goose statue, for some reason. Moms everywhere plastered their personalities all over the walls. And while their preferred themes may have differed, make no mistake, there was absolutely a theme (and it was one of, like, eight things).

Every era has its trends and popular decor, but the ones in the '90s were just so ... specific. And laying eyes on any one of these items today is enough to transport you back to eating an after-school snack and watching shows on the kitchen TV, or, perhaps, talking on a landline with an inexplicably long cord. And while some of these '90s kitchen trends hold a special place in our hearts (and maybe even deserve a comeback), others can very much stay back there, preserved in time (and far away from us now). Here are a bunch of forgotten items that were in every '90s kitchen.