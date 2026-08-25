Here's Which Pasta Sauces Olive Garden Actually Makes From Scratch

Olive Garden describes its sauces as being made from scratch by its very own "soup and sauce masters" on its website, but what does "made from scratch" mean when a restaurant has hundreds of locations? Well, the answer may vary by sauce. The chain has five main sauces on its current menu: traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, Alfredo, meat sauce, and creamy mushroom — but they don't all follow the same preparation process.

The Alfredo is made in a similar way to the Olive Garden copycat Alfredo sauce you could make at home, from simple ingredients like Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, which only lends to its house-made appeal. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Olive Garden executive chef Terrence Tookes described the Alfredo as being made fresh on-site in batches throughout the day. In other words, this one really does start and finish in the Olive Garden kitchen.

The creamy mushroom may follow a similar route — commenters on Reddit claim it is made by combining the prepared Alfredo sauce with sauteed mushrooms and porcini mushroom powder, but the chain doesn't officially disclose its preparation. The remaining sauces on the current menu all involve a different process, because their preparation actually begins before the ingredients reach the restaurant.