19 Trader Joe's Fall Items Fans Hope Will Return In 2026
Novelty, thy name is Trader Joe's. It's true, the tiki-themed grocery chain has never met a high-concept snack it hasn't loved. From this spirit of invention, Trader Joe's has given us many iconic foods. And this grocery chain isn't one to rest on its laurels. The chain changes its lineup throughout the year, often matching the mood and produce of the season, with peppermint goods peppering the shelves in winter and watermelon items populating the store in summer. However, while there is always something worth grabbing at the chain, there is one season that really stands out from the rest: fall. Yes, autumn at Trader Joe's is a different beast entirely. From about September through December, you can find pumpkin spice aplenty along with apple-tinged delights and maple-coated treats.
With all of this splendor, it might be difficult to pick which fall-themed goods to grab, and which to look forward to. Luckily, we've got your back. We've gathered 19 of the fan-favorite items that we hope to see returning to store shelves this pumpkin-picking season. So sit back, grab a cup of coffee, and scroll through our favorite seasonal goodies, hopefully soon to hit store shelves.
Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas
These Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas are the perfect pumpkin-infused snack for anyone who has grown weary of the gourd's sweeter side. These pockets of pastry are filled with paneer, pumpkin, and spices such as fennel seeds, coriander, garam masala, and cumin. These mini samosas are perfect for popping into the air fryer and enjoying as a snack, appetizer, or solo dinner. On Reddit, fans of this treat have noted that these are particularly flavor-packed and are delicious with or without a dip.
Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart
Trader Joe's Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Tart is a certified cult favorite among Trader Joe's shoppers. Year in and year out, this savory tart brings rave reviews from fans, and it's easy to see why. This tart has a base of pastry with rich caramelized onions and seasonal butternut squash. Simply pop in the oven to heat up and serve as you wish, with a light salad, or paired with a lovely squash soup.
Maple Streusel Bread
This sweet, streusel-laced, maple-infused bread is autumn in a loaf. Trader Joe's Maple Streusel Bread has found quite the following online, with many customers celebrating its return each season. This bread is perfect as a base for French toast, or simply served on its own, perhaps with a bit of butter or jam.
Pumpkin Brioche Twist
Sweet, fluffy, and served up in thick slices ripe for French toast, the Trader Joe's Pumpkin Brioche Twist is a fall favorite among fans of the grocery chain. Each fall, shoppers peruse the bakery section of their local shop in search of this particular loaf. It has a pumpkin base with a swirl of lovely spices such as ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. And this year is no different. Here's to hoping we can grab a loaf or 10 to serve at brunch, for breakfast, or as a midnight snack.
Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer
Okay, so Trader Joe's vanilla-flavored cold foam didn't make it high on the list of our favorite store-bought cold foams, but its Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer is another story. This limited-edition, seasonal cold foam topping is a fan favorite, and for good reason. It perfectly blends the sweet flavor of maple syrup with a hint of salt for an interesting contrast. Enjoy it on your morning coffee, or just straight from the can. You can even swirl it atop a piece of brioche bread or a lovely, spiced muffin.
Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips
Can you fit an entire pan of Thanksgiving stuffing onto a single, kettle-cooked potato chip? Well, yes. At least at Trader Joe's. These Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips are a truly exceptional find, combining the crisp, salty flavor of potato chips with the spiced and seasoned taste of a Turkey Day stuffing. These chips are one of the few items to really highlight the joys of late fall, and they're a fan favorite. They might not show up as early as other items though, so just keep an eye out.
Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
Only a few special items could inspire a TikTok fan edit, and Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is one of them. This rich combination of Gouda, Parmesan, and cheddar along with butternut squash is autumnal without being overwhelmingly pumpkin-y. It has a kiss of nutmeg for an aromatic twist that gives it a super comforting, homey taste. Trust us, if this makes its way back to store shelves, it won't stay there for long. Make sure to grab yourself a box or two to cozy up with on your couch during the first chilly days of the season.
Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes
These seasonal Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes are a take on the Korean street food called hotteok. The pancakes come in many flavors, but Trader Joe's serves them up in cinnamon during the fall, much to the chagrin of its many loyal fans, who wish it were available year-round. These cakes make for a lovely, not too sweet dessert. They can be enjoyed on their own or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a lovely contrast of crispy and hot and creamy and cool.
Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon
Lets go from cheesy to cheesier. The Creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon is one of the chain's most unique cheese offerings. This product blends the savory, creamy, and nutty taste of Toscano cheese with aromatic cinnamon. It's the perfect pick for a cheese board or a seasonal grilled cheese (perhaps paired with maple butter for a sweet and savory twist). We'll have to wait a few weeks to see if this item will make its way back to store shelves, but in the meantime, we'll be fixing our eyes on the cheese section.
Harvest Blend Herbal Tea
I have two remaining bags of Trader Joe's Harvest Blend Herbal Tea from last year. This is the last of my four boxes of reserves from last year's seasonal release. I love this tea, and so do many other Trader Joe's customers. It contains a blend of chicory, orange peel, ginger, cinnamon, hibiscus, and other natural flavors. It's incredibly aromatic and has a rich taste. This tea is perfect to sip as you take in the splendor of the falling leaves and growing chill in the air.
Organic Maple Butter
Trader Joe's fans across the r/traderjoes subreddit agree, the grocery chain's seasonal Organic Maple Butter is a hit. This product is pretty simple, which is key to its success. It is simply a jar of spreadable maple syrup, perfect for scooping into coffee, spreading on toast, or adding to a bowl of ice cream.
Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
There is something to love about a Trader Joe's mini sheet cake. These pint-sized cakes are simply perfect, with a moist cake base and a creamy frosting to top it off. The grocery chain's Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake is no exception. The cake features a pumpkin and pumpkin spice base with a cream cheese frosting for the perfect tang. It has been a roaring success in years past, and if it's released again this year, it will surely be met with a similar amount of enthusiasm.
Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice
Fizzy, sweet, but not overly so, Trader Joe's Sparkling Honeycrisp Apple Juice is the perfect beverage to sip this chilly season. Each can includes 12 ounces of Honeycrisp apple juice that's been fizzed. As of yet, there has been no sign of this drink hitting the shelves, but we'd be incredibly delighted if it did. This beverage would be the perfect base for a whiskey highball cocktail, or simply as a refreshing drink to sip as you glance at the glorious seasonal foliage.
Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
Snickerdoodles are the unsung hero of seasonal confections. The sweet sugar cookie base and spiced exterior are absolutely delightful. And you know what? Trader Joe's just made this cookie even more delicious with the Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, which many Trader Joe's fans have expressed their love for online. The baking mix is made with a pumpkin base and include warming spices such as cinnamon, allspice, ginger, and nutmeg. Simply prepare it according to its instructions and voila: You've got a batch of fresh cookies!
Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Caution: These petite cookies are more than just a bit habit-forming. I have no trouble going through a whole box in one sitting, and I'm not the only one. These Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies are made of pumpkin spice shortbread and have a lovely yogurt coating and crunchy nonpareils to boot. These are perfect for packing into a school lunch or enjoying as a nice, lightly fall-themed snack.
Apple Pie Spread
It's not apple butter, and it's not apple jelly. Trader Joe's Apple Pie Spread is just as stated on the jar: apple pie, but in spread form. Fans of this cinnamon-infused apple spread have used it on yogurt, toast, as a topper for ice cream, or even as an addition to your morning latte. It's the perfect treat for when you want a little taste of autumnal deliciousness.
Pumpkin Bagels
This choice might upset some bagel purists. But if you're a bagel purist, why are you buying your bagels from Trader Joe's? The tiki chain's bagels are not the glossy, chewy breads of New York. Rather, they're fluffy, soft, and a bit bread-y. But I love them, and so do many other Trader Joe's fans. And the chain's Pumpkin Bagels might just beat out every other flavor on the shelves. These bagels are made from pumpkin flour and include pumpkin spices, making them an ideal autumnal breakfast. Pair with Apple Pie Spread or Maple Butter for a real treat.
Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches
Trader Joe's Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches became an instant hit when they were introduced in 2025. These cookies are an ice cream-filled take on the grocery chain's classic maple cookies, which have been a staple Trader Joe's item as far back as 2009. Each cookie sandwich is filled with maple-flavored ice cream. Oh, and the cookies are also maple-flavored. Each pack contains four ice cream sandwiches. We're already gearing up to grab a box (or two, or three) of these seasonal confections.
Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn
Should we finish on sweet or salty? Why choose! Trader Joe's Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn offers the best of both worlds. These fluffy, crunchy bites of popcorn have plenty of lovely, seasonal maple flavor with a pop of sea salt to offset the sweetness. Fans of this treat make sure to grab it whenever it makes its rounds on store shelves for the fall season, and we already have a spot carved out for it in our carts.