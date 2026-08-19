19 Trader Joe's Fall Items Fans Hope Will Return In 2026

Novelty, thy name is Trader Joe's. It's true, the tiki-themed grocery chain has never met a high-concept snack it hasn't loved. From this spirit of invention, Trader Joe's has given us many iconic foods. And this grocery chain isn't one to rest on its laurels. The chain changes its lineup throughout the year, often matching the mood and produce of the season, with peppermint goods peppering the shelves in winter and watermelon items populating the store in summer. However, while there is always something worth grabbing at the chain, there is one season that really stands out from the rest: fall. Yes, autumn at Trader Joe's is a different beast entirely. From about September through December, you can find pumpkin spice aplenty along with apple-tinged delights and maple-coated treats.

With all of this splendor, it might be difficult to pick which fall-themed goods to grab, and which to look forward to. Luckily, we've got your back. We've gathered 19 of the fan-favorite items that we hope to see returning to store shelves this pumpkin-picking season. So sit back, grab a cup of coffee, and scroll through our favorite seasonal goodies, hopefully soon to hit store shelves.