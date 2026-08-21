Costco is where most of us go to stock up on pantry essentials, rolls of toilet paper, and large quantities of frozen burgers. But most of us also cannot resist grabbing one of their ready-to-eat meals. If that's your problem, but you're not sure which of Costco's prepared food items is actually worth your while in 2026, then this article is the only guide you'll need.

The truth is, Costco's prepared food choices are a serious clutch for weeknight dinners: they're relatively affordable, use high-quality ingredients, and are easy to wrangle together in a short amount of time. The prepared food section is stocked with rotisserie chickens, marinated and pre-grilled proteins, deli salads, and full heat-and-eat meal kits that bundle a protein with sauces, sides, and fixings for a complete meal anyone can cook. It's one of the most crowded aisles in the warehouse because, for a fraction of what a comparable restaurant meal costs, shoppers can walk out with two or three dinners' worth of food. As a busy mom of two young children, this section saves my bacon every week.

But in today's economy, you also want reassurance before investing your hard-earned cash in trying something new. So we did the research for you. For this roundup, we chose our favorite items based on firsthand experience and reviews published within 2026. We also chose only new items released this year or those that have just returned to Costco's lineup. We wanted to represent a range of products, rather than five variations of chicken. An item made the cut only if at least three independent sources agreed and it held up on value per pound compared to Costco's own deli average. So if you're looking for great products to serve your family, these are our choices for Costco's best prepared food items under $20 in 2026.