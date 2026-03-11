Forget Chipotle: Costco's Ready-To-Eat Deli Chicken May Be Even Better

Have you ever had a craving for one particular food but simply didn't want to put in the effort or pay the cost to get your hands on it? It could be a late-night pizza or a delicious fried chicken sandwich from a fast food chain on the other side of town — or, maybe even that famous grilled and seasoned chicken from Chipotle.

The fast casual chain is pretty much everywhere these days, but it isn't known for being the most cost-effective food option – though we've got plenty of Chipotle menu hacks to get the most out of your order. Fortunately, you have a copycat option that's just as good, costs a lot less, and comes as a much larger portion — and you can find it at Costco. Yes, Costco's ready-to-eat Flame Seared Chargrilled Chipotle Chicken tastes just like the Chipotle version, and some customers say it's even better.

Shoppers have found a two-pound bag of the deli chicken for just $11 at Costco. Tiktok user @photogami said that, "Out of the bag, there's huge juicy pieces of chicken, nice flame sear marks, and it's so tender that I can break it apart just using chopsticks." After tasting the chicken and making a quesadilla with it, they confirm that it does taste a lot like Chipotle's chicken, with garlic, onion, salt, and lime zest adding to the overall smoky flavor.