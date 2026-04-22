The Costco Ready-To-Eat Meal Serving Gourmet On The Go We Can't Wait To Get Our Hands On

If you fancy a gourmet sous vide beef dinner that won't break the bank and won't require you to do the finicky work of learning this cooking method yourself, a new Costco item has you covered. The wholesale club has introduced a ready-to-eat meal of braised beef with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes. While it appeared at some locations in February 2026, it's still making its debut at other warehouses.

This prepared meal features USDA Choice grade beef (that's high quality, but one notch below the top-level Prime grade) that's sous vide cooked then braised in a red wine sauce. A glance at the ingredient list shows that the sauce also has onions, mushrooms, garlic, soy sauce, and beef stock. Alongside them you'll get the mash topped with Kirkland Signature butter and a sprinkle of parsley. The container is separated so you can keep the mashed potatoes and beef from getting mixed up before you're ready to eat them. Bear in mind, the dish requires an hour in the oven to heat up.

Price-wise, a full container of this braised beef with mashed potatoes costs what may seem like a lot at around $24 to $28; however, it contains around 3 pounds of food. Since it's sold by weight, the exact price may vary slightly, especially if you buy it via same-day delivery, which is generally more costly. But considering it's $7.89 per pound when purchased in-store (and you're getting tender sous vide beef), it's not a bad deal.