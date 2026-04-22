The Costco Ready-To-Eat Meal Serving Gourmet On The Go We Can't Wait To Get Our Hands On
If you fancy a gourmet sous vide beef dinner that won't break the bank and won't require you to do the finicky work of learning this cooking method yourself, a new Costco item has you covered. The wholesale club has introduced a ready-to-eat meal of braised beef with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes. While it appeared at some locations in February 2026, it's still making its debut at other warehouses.
This prepared meal features USDA Choice grade beef (that's high quality, but one notch below the top-level Prime grade) that's sous vide cooked then braised in a red wine sauce. A glance at the ingredient list shows that the sauce also has onions, mushrooms, garlic, soy sauce, and beef stock. Alongside them you'll get the mash topped with Kirkland Signature butter and a sprinkle of parsley. The container is separated so you can keep the mashed potatoes and beef from getting mixed up before you're ready to eat them. Bear in mind, the dish requires an hour in the oven to heat up.
Price-wise, a full container of this braised beef with mashed potatoes costs what may seem like a lot at around $24 to $28; however, it contains around 3 pounds of food. Since it's sold by weight, the exact price may vary slightly, especially if you buy it via same-day delivery, which is generally more costly. But considering it's $7.89 per pound when purchased in-store (and you're getting tender sous vide beef), it's not a bad deal.
Most importantly, do people like the braised beef?
The braised beef joins a growing list of meals prepared in-house by Costco. There are already some hidden gems in the prepared meals section, such as the stuffed bell peppers, yakisoba stir-fry, and chicken Alfredo pasta — and it seems (at least based on customer opinions) that the beef is a worthy addition to that list.
It is a little more expensive, considering that most other comparable Kirkland prepared meals seem to be around $5 to $7 per pound. But those who have tried it give thumbs up for the super tender beef. According to some satisfied customers, the beef strikes the right balance between lean and fatty but without unappetizing fat chunks, and the sauce is rich and nuanced. Although it could do with more veggies, it seems to be a high-caliber, classic meat-and-potatoes dinner. Even those who claim to be fussy about this kind of meaty stew or mash also approve of it.
Of course, there are complaints. Some note that it doesn't have as much meat as some of the store's other prepared meals like Costco's hearty meatloaf; one reviewer weighed it and found that a 3-pound platter contained a little over 1 pound of beef. Plus, there are certainly shoppers who find it expensive. However, it's worth bearing in mind that beef prices are exceptionally high right now, so that could be part of the reason why.