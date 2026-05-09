9 Fan-Favorite Costco Ready-Made Meals You Shouldn't Skip In 2026
Of all the random items you can buy at Costco — from electronics and furniture to household goods and clothing — the warehouse chain is also a foodie's paradise. Both the bakery and the meat section are pretty legendary for the amount of food you can get at bargain prices. And everyone knows all about the Costco food court's famous $1.50 hot dog combo.
Then there are the many Costco Kirkland Signature brand pre-made meals. The chain has plenty of loyal fans who swear by these, as they are super convenient, come in large portions, and are generally inexpensive, though prices may vary by location. Both Reddit and online reviewers rave about these food options, and there are even entire websites dedicated to reviewing Costco's many prepared meals. Drawing on our own experience as well as a bit of research, we put together a list of can't-miss ready-made meals you should try from Costco this year.
Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
This wouldn't be a proper roundup without mentioning Costco's famous Kirkland Signature rotisserie chicken. A three-pound bird sells for less than $6, allowing Costco fans to use it in several different dishes — from soups and stews to casseroles and sandwiches. Or you do you, go hands in, and eat that rotisserie chicken straight out of the package, we won't judge.
Costco Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Three pounds of lasagna for $20? Count us in. This pre-made meal comes frozen and is made with USDA Choice ground beef chuck, vine-ripened tomatoes, and whole milk mozzarella and ricotta cheese. It's also packaged as two 1 ½ pound trays, making it a perfect repeat meal. Reviewers also say this lasagna has perfectly tender pasta and is very saucy.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta
Much like the lasagna, the chicken Alfredo with penne from Costco is a can't-miss pre-made Italian meal. The meal includes chicken breast meat, fresh Alfredo sauce, and shredded parmesan cheese. Redditors say this Alfredo tastes homemade and comes with plenty of chicken. Size varies based on location, but the chicken Alfredo costs around $20 for four pounds on Costco's website. That comes to around $5 per pound, which is an absolute deal.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Barbecue chicken, macaroni and cheese, and bacon — how could this possibly be bad? Good news — it isn't. In fact, some Redditors give this meal a 10 out of 10. A 4-pound tray — which Costco says is about six servings — sells for around $20.
Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice
Costco's pre-made stuffed pepper meal is another online hit because of the portioning and convenience. "It's just as easy to pop 4-5 in the oven as it is 1-2, and then you have them ready over the coming days!" one Redditor said. It comes with six stuffed peppers — a little more than 2 pounds total — and costs around $13.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos
There's just something about street tacos that always hits. According to many of its fans, these tacos are easy to make and perfect for a family dinner. The taco kit includes cilantro lime crema, fresh shredded vegetables, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, salsa, and 12 corn and flour tortillas. That way you can keep the tacos plain or load them up; it's up to you. For a little more than $18, that comes to about $1.50 per taco.
Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Enchilada
Costco's chicken enchiladas have everything you want in a classic enchilada meal: the beans, cheese, cilantro, chipotle, peppers, and that tasty Kirkland rotisserie chicken. It's a big enough meal to feed a small army, as well, with a 7-pound tray running just under $23. Online reviews praise the flavors of this meal, also noting that it comes with a generous portion of chicken.
Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs
These ribs are another Costco hit. You'll pay about $25 for a 9-pound rack, which equals about 12 ribs. That might not be enough for a family of four on its own, but add some mashed potatoes, a vegetable, and some dinner rolls to make it a full meal. It's important to note: The ribs are already cooked, so you're just reheating them. Although reviewers say that Costco's timing instructions seem off, the ribs often take more time than suggested.
Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes
One of Costco's newest ready-to-eat gourmet meals in 2026 is its braised beef and mashed potatoes. The meal includes USDA Choice beef that's cooked sous vide style, then braised in red wine sauce and served with butter-topped mashed potatoes. Early feedback from Costco fans shows this new meal is getting positive reviews. It comes in an approximately 3-pound package that sells for around $27.