9 Fan-Favorite Costco Ready-Made Meals You Shouldn't Skip In 2026

Of all the random items you can buy at Costco — from electronics and furniture to household goods and clothing — the warehouse chain is also a foodie's paradise. Both the bakery and the meat section are pretty legendary for the amount of food you can get at bargain prices. And everyone knows all about the Costco food court's famous $1.50 hot dog combo.

Then there are the many Costco Kirkland Signature brand pre-made meals. The chain has plenty of loyal fans who swear by these, as they are super convenient, come in large portions, and are generally inexpensive, though prices may vary by location. Both Reddit and online reviewers rave about these food options, and there are even entire websites dedicated to reviewing Costco's many prepared meals. Drawing on our own experience as well as a bit of research, we put together a list of can't-miss ready-made meals you should try from Costco this year.