The Kirkland Meat That Gives You Smoky BBQ Flavor (Without The Grill)

There's nothing exactly like that freshly grilled, smoky flavor that cooking outdoors brings, so are you just out of luck if you're among the millions of people without a grill at home? No grill, no problem — with the right wholesale club membership, that is. It turns out that Costco offers a surprisingly viable alternative in its meat department, and it comes both pre-seasoned with a dry rub and smoked with natural wood. The Smoked Pork Back Ribs by Kirkland Signature are pre-cooked, so don't mistake them for the brand's uncooked rib options (such as the St. Louis-style Dry Rub Ribs that require grilling).

These pre-cooked pork ribs are perfect for lazy dinner nights, and they brim with the smoky flavor of a charcoal grill. We fell for Costco's ready-to-eat Smoked Pulled Pork a while ago, but the Smoked Pork Back Ribs are a more fitting main course for an effortless barbecue-style dinner. You'll still have to heat them up (unless you like cold ribs for some reason), but, again, there's no grilling at all required on your part. However, if you want to capture the cookout spirit, there's always a variety of other Costco products to stock up on for backyard barbecues.