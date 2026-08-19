Easy Chicken Pot Pie Starts With This $3 Canned Soup

While it's easy enough to make this glorious poultry pastry, a few chicken pot pie tips and tricks can help your dish turn out better. For starters, since the filling is soup-based, it naturally has a good bit of liquid, so you'll want to add more chicken and vegetables to thicken it. The good news is you can just pick up some pre-shredded chicken and a bag of frozen vegetables, then add them to the soup as needed until it reaches your preferred ratio.

A store-bought pie crust will make this pot pie even easier. But either way, you'll want to poke a few holes in the top so steam can escape. Otherwise, the heat will get trapped and could cause the top crust to puff up and look irregular once cooked.

For an alternative to pie crust, just load the soup into a cast iron pan and top it with packaged biscuit dough; no bottom crust required. This will work in any oven-safe pan or dish, but season the cooking surface with a little neutral oil to make it easy to remove the contents once cooked. If you want to bake individual pie portions, spoon the ingredients into ramekins and top with one biscuit or a small piece of pie crust. Alternatively, you can make tart-like open-faced pot pies by loosely crimping some biscuit dough around spoonfuls of filling and baking them in a 400-degree-Fahrenheit oven for about 20 minutes.