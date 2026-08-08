How One Canned Soup Turns Mac And Cheese Into A Buffalo Chicken Delight

If you're sticking with the canned soup, then the Buffalo flavor is figured out. But there are other components to boosting this mac and cheese, like which types of cheese and chicken you add to the dish. Keep the cheese sauce mild — try flavors such as Monterey Jack or a mild cheddar — then add a burst of tangy flavor by garnishing each serving with crumbled blue cheese. Opting to use blue cheese as a garnish rather than a central ingredient also means that anyone dining on the dish who doesn't love the flavor of blue cheese can skip it more easily. Balance that spice and tang with a bright add-on such as diced green onions, which can either be folded into the mac and cheese or used as a garnish alongside the blue cheese for a pop of color.

If you want to omit blue cheese, you can go a little more impactful on the cheese selection, opting for a sharp cheddar, or sticking with Monterey Jack but adding in some fresh Parmesan or provolone. For a creamy macaroni and cheese, use canned chicken. Don't knock it until you try it; canned chicken's texture is much smoother than cubing or pulling the chicken yourself, so it blends into that silky cheese sauce so much better (as the past winner of a macaroni and cheese competition, trust me!). Tyson canned chicken received the highest ranking in our roundup, so it's a good one to pick up. If you can't bear the thought of chicken from a can, shred or pull it; it will fold in better than thick chunks.